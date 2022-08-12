Williams Lake Blue Fins swimmer stretching her wings to Miami, Florida

Williams Lake teen Taylor Fitzgerald is heading to St. Thomas University in Miami, Florida this fall to continue competing in swimming. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Longtime Williams Lake Blue Fins competitor Taylor Fitzgerald will carry on her love of swimming when she competes for a Florida university this fall.

Fitzgerald, who has been swimming with the Blue Fins since she was just five, signed with St. Thomas University in Miami, Florida. She will be leaving for school Aug. 19.

The move will allow her to continue to compete, while getting an education covered by the school as a member of the Bobcats, who recruited her.

“I had a good interview with the coach and I just wanted to give it a shot,” said Fitzgerald of her choice to head to Florida.

The 18-year-old will be taking biology and other first year university courses with the hope of one day becoming a college professor teaching biology.

Fitzgerald said swimming has given her a sense of community and a way to keep fit and stay on track with her goals.

Her signature swims are backstroke and freestyle.

“I just always loved swimming. It keeps me motivated.”

She thanked her coach Chad Webb for his support through the years, and for shaping her into the swimmer and person she is today, along with her family, friends and teammates.

While Fitzgerald expects she will miss her hometown of Williams Lake, she joked she won’t miss getting up for 6 a.m. swim practice in -30C four times a week in the winter months.

Her mom, Lisa Kerley, will be travelling with her daughter to get her settled in.

