Williams Lake Blue Fins swim in Edmonton

Braedi Hamar, from left, Rowan Smith, Taylor Fitzgerald, and Morgan Langford were the first relay team from the Blue Fins in a Western Canadian Championship and the group swam in the 4 x 100m medley and the 4 x 100m freestyle events. (Photo submitted)

Five Williams lake swimmers were in Edmonton competing in the Western Canadian Championships April 21-24

Braedi Hamar, Rowan Smith, Morgan Langford, Taylor Fitzgerald and Jadyn Johnston all moved up in their western Canadian rankings at the meet.

The four girls swam the 4 x 100m freestyle relay and 4 x 100m medley relay which is the first time in history the Blue Fins have had a relay at this competition. Braedi, Morgan, Rowan and Taylor set club records in both relays and finished up 24th in the freestyle relay and 30th in the medley relay in the open age category.

This was particularly impressive because half the relay team was in the younger age category and moved up to swim in the senior category, according to coach Chad Webb.

Rowan Smith managed to get a second swim in the 100m breaststroke.

Taylor and Morgan had a few second swims, making B finals in the backstroke.

Morgan finished up 17th in the 100m backstroke and 17th in the 200m backstroke. Taylor finished 15th in the 100m backstroke and 15th in the prelims for the 200m backstroke.

Jadyn had second swims in most of his events. His most impressive swim was the 100m backstroke where he finished up with a silver medal. He led the way for the first half in the 400m intermediate medley and finished up just out of medals in fourth place. He also finished 13th in 200m butterfly, 10th in 200m intermediate medley and 16th in the 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle and 100m butterfly.

Next the team will send the rest of the club to Prince George with over 20 kids heading up to the Prince George club’s Spring Meet to compete April 29 to May 1. The swim club will have many first time swimmers heading to the meet and the rest of the competitive team.

