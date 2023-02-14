Williams Lake Blue Fins ride a wave of success home from Kamloops

Bluefins swimmers who went to Kamloops included Gavin Reedman, back, from left, Rebecca Elefson, Annica Stalker, Aliya Grant, Julien Allaire and Elise Jonasson, front from left, Aliya Grant, Dylan DeRose & Jordyn Stokes. (Amanda Nemeth photo)

The Blue Fins Swim Club dominated the pool at B.C. Divisional Championships this past weekend in Kamloops.

The team of 10 swimmers took home a total of 12 individual medals, two relay medals, made five new provincial qualifying times and set four new club records.

“The energy was electric, with our swimmers not just hitting but crushing their goals,” said Amanda Nemeth, assistant head coach for the team. “Each victory propelled the rest of the team to swim harder and faster and it was like an avalanche of success throughout the weekend.”

Star of the meet Jordyn Stokes roared with excitement after qualifying for Provincial Championships in the 200 m backstroke, earning herself a gold medal for her efforts. She later qualified for a second provincial swim in her 50 m backstroke, also earning a bronze medal.

Joining her in making provincial qualifying times were Gavin Reedman in the 200 m backstroke, earning a gold medal and setting a new club record in the process, and Braedi Hamar who added the 100 fly and 100 free to her slate of provincial qualifying events. Braedi became the second female Blue Fin to go under the one minute mark in the 100 free, and she set a new club record with a time of 59.18 seconds.

Hitting the podium in their individual events this weekend were: Annica Stalker (bronze 50 m free, bronze 200 m back), Rebecca Elefson (bronze 400 m IM, silver 1500 m free), Jadyn Grant (silver 50 fly), Gavin Reedman (silver 50 m, 100 m back, gold 200 m back), Jordyn Stokes (gold 200 m back, bronze 50 m back) and Braedi Hamar (gold 100 m free, silver 100 m fly).

The senior girls relay team of Aliya Grant, Jadyn Grant, Rebecca Elefson, and Jordyn Stokes raced their way to the podium, moving up six spots to earn silver medals in both the 4 x 50 m freestyle and 4 x 50 m medley relays.

“Overall, it was a fantastic weekend, and the swimmers did a really great job racing hard in the morning, qualifying for finals and then turning around and swimming even faster when it counted,” said Nemeth. “To have so many of our swimmers hit their big personal goals is a testament to the hard work they put in at each and every practice.”

The team is back in the water this week, with a meet in Salmon Arm next weekend and Provincial Championships and Western Canadian Championships in the coming weeks.

Read more: Cheers fill aquatic centre for Williams Lake Blue Fins home meet

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SwimmingWilliams Lake