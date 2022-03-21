The eight swimmers from the Blue Fins Swim Club in Williams Lake who attended the provincials. (Chad Webb photo)

Williams Lake Blue Fins net some results at provincials

Local swim club sent eight down and set some club records

Eight members of the Blue Fins Swim Club in Williams Lake competed in the provincials in Victoria recently.

There were over 700 swimmers in attendance, so swimmers would enter to compete in shifts in order to keep the numbers at the venue down.

The Blue Fins managed to place in the top 20 teams in the province, with some club records made in the process.

Taylor Fitzgerald, Morgan Langford, Cale Murdock, Jadyn Johnston, Braedi Hamar, Rebecca Elefson, Rowan Smith and Jordyn Stokeswere the Blue Fins racing for top spots and Coach Chad Webb noted they “did a great job of representing the club and town.”

Cale Murdock took first place in the 400 m free, the 200 m free, the 100 m free and second in the 50 back, 100 back and 200 back.

Taylor Fitzgerald placed eighth in the 200 back, Rowan Smith landed fourth in 50 m fly, sixth in 50 m breast, seventh in 100 m breast, and seventh in 200 m back.

Jadyn Johnston placed ourth in the 100 m back 200 m IM, sixth in the 400 m IM, seventh in the 100 m fly and 200 m fly and eighth in the 200 m back.

Some club records were set as well, including by Rowan Smith in the 50 m fly, the 100 m free, 200 m free and the 400 m IM.

The relay team made up of Taylor, Morgan, Braedi and Rowan set club records in the 4×50 m free, the 4×50 m medley and the 4×100 m free.

Cale Murdock set club records in the 100 m free and the 50 m back.

Jadyn Johnston set club records in the 400 m IM and the 100 m back. Taylor Fitzgerald set a club record in the 100 m free and Braedi Hamar in the 800 m free.

