Williams Lake Blue Fins find success in Prince George

Blue Fins swimmers who travelled to Prince George to compete in a long course swim event recently. Braedi H, back row from left, Niomi N, Morgan L, Dylan D, Andrew L, Julien A, Jadyn J, Jesse N, and Alex W. Jordyn S middle row, from left, Jadyn G, Aliya G, Isabelle G, Elise J, Hunter S, Jasper B, Gavin R, and Jolie L. Tiera F, front row, from left, Emmeline T, Maya R, Lilly R, Soleil B, Hazel P, Sophia U, and Soren P. (Amanda Nemeth photo)

The Williams Lake Blue Fins Swim Club are back in the pool after a successful long course swim meet in Prince George this past weekend. Swimmers smashed their previous personal bests, with many on the team achieving a 100 per cent improvement across all of their events.

Senior Swimmer of the Meet Gavin Reedman set new club records in the 400 m IM as well as the 200 m backstroke, also qualifying for Far Western Championships this summer in California in the backstroke.

Gavin also made both a Far Western and Provincial Championship qualification in the 100 m backstroke.

“Gavin really shone this weekend,” said Blue Fins Head Coach Chad Webb.

“His ability and willingness to push himself so far beyond his comfort zone both in training and in his races has propelled him to the next stage and we can’t wait to see him step up in some bigger competitions this summer.”

Resetting their previous held records were Morgan Langford in the 50 m freestyle and Jadyn Johnston in the 50 m breaststroke.

Junior Swimmer of the Meet was awarded to Jesse Neufeld. “Jesse has been really focused in his training, and that effort paid off in spades over the weekend,” said Assistant Head Coach Amanda Nemeth. “He had an exceptional meet, and has never looked stronger or faster in the water. We are really excited to see him continue to excel.”

Honorable mentions for the weekend go to Senior Swimmer of the Month Hunter Stokes, Sophia Ulrich, and Aliya Grant.

“These swimmers have been very diligent in their training, and their results from this weekend have given them a big push heading into the championship season,” said Webb. Swimming in their first out of town competition were Soleil Bjornson and Soren Pare.

“Each of whom did such a great job racing hard and learning the ropes this weekend.”

Reaching new divisional championship qualifying standards this meet were: Dylan DeRose (100 m backstroke), Elise Jonasson (50 m freestyle, 50 m backstroke, 50 m butterfly, 100 m freestyle, 200 m IM), Emmeline Theriault (50 m backstroke, 50 m breaststroke), Jasper Bird (50 m freestyle, 50 m backstroke), Julien Allaire (50 m freestyle, 50 m butterfly), and Maya Robinson (50 m freestyle). Divisional Championships will be held in Kelowna at the end of June. In the meantime, the Blue Fins are training hard for their next big meet in Kamloops in a few weeks.

