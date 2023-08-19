Williams Lake Basketball Association aims to replace outdoor hoops

The association has teamed up with SD 27, Caribou Ski Source for Sports

As the Williams Lake Basketball Association grows the sport the association is hoping to replace the hoops at Columneetza and Williams Lake Secondary outdoor courts. (Photo submitted)

After its first successful year of forming a basketball association in Williams Lake organizers are now hoping to replace hoops at outdoor courts in the city.

Travis Nysotruk, a coach within the organization, said they want to replace the hoops at Columneetza and Williams Lake Secondary outdoor courts and have partnered with School District 27 and Tom Wong at Caribou Ski Source for Sports on the project.

Nystoruk said the existing rims are in rough shape and are not the right height.

“They are eight inches too high at WL and eight inches too low and crooked at Columneetza,” he said

The project will cost about $13,000. School District 27 is offering financial support and will be responsible for the installation of the new equipment.

While the price tag may seem high, Nystoruk explained the plan is to do it right and get high quality rims.

Williams Lake Basketball Association has started some fundraising and has a little over $1,000 through bottle drives.

There is an account in the association’s name at Amanda Enterprise recycling services at 232 Mackenzie Ave. South if anyone from the public is interested in donating.

“We are also appealing for business sponsorship,” he said.

Starting Sept. 14, the basketball program will resume and new this season, the house league has grown and will include sessions for children ages five to seven and eight to 10.

“It is exciting that we are extending the program to more kids,” Nystoruk said. “Basketball for youth is growing.”

The competitive travel team will resume with tryouts taking place in the second week of September, with the dates to be announced later.

There will be a U15 competition team for sure and if the numbers warrant it there could be a U14 team as well.

The competition team will travel to play 20 games between September and November to the Okanagan and the Coast.

“Fall is less popular for basketball in our region so we have to travel to other areas,” Nystoruk said.

Joining him on the association are Anton Dounts, Willie Hardeman, Amanda Campbell and Daniel de Champagne.

“It’s a good core group,” Nystoruk said.

In the near future the association will be hosting coaching clinics that will be free for females and a small charge for men.

Anyone wanting more information can call 250-267-4282 or lakecitybasketball@shaw.ca.

