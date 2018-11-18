The Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves brought home silver from the Kamloops Female Rep Tournament this weekend. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake Bantam Female T-wolves claw to silver at Kamloops rep tourney

Timberwolves win silver at Kamloops Bantam Female Rep Tournament

The Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves captured silver Sunday following a nailbiter in the championship of the Kamloops Bantam Female Rep Tournament.

In the final, tied at 1-1 deep into the third frame, Williams Lake’s opponents, Kelowna, scored the game winner with five minutes left to play to seal the 2-1 victory in heartbreaking fashion for the lakecity squad.

READ MORE: Bantam Female Timberwolves go unbeaten to win gold at home tourney

Prior to entering Sunday’s final, Wililiams Lake finished its round robin with three wins and a loss.

Williams Lake was beaten in its first game, 2-0, by Kelowna, then rebounded for three straight wins: a 6-3 triumph over North Island, a 4-2 doubling of Kamloops and a 7-1 trouncing of Ridge Meadows.

The T-wolves return to Kelowna next weekend for a chance to exact some revenge over the Okanagan club in a pair of league games.

Williams Lake’s next tournament is slated for January.


