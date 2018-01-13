Williams Lake atom development tourney underway at complex

The Williams Lake Atom Development Timberwolves are hosting its home tournament this weekend.

The tournament was originally slated to house four teams, however, Fort St. John wasn’t able to travel due to the cold. Salmon Arm, Quesnel and Williams Lake are now squaring off at the event.

Williams Lake played Salmon Arm Friday night and again early Saturday morning, and were defeated in both games. They then took on Quesnel later in the day.

The hosts will meet Quesnel again Sunday morning at 6:15 a.m., before wrapping up its tournament at 11:15 a.m. against Salmon Arm.