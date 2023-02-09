PHOTOS: Williams Lake archers let loose on 3-D targets at Prince George event

Matt Watts participated in an indoor 3-D archery shoot in Prince George. (Photo submitted) Hudson Huska was first place in pre-cub compound at an indoor 3-D archery shoot in Prince George. (Photo submitted) Lily Fraser takes aim at her target at an indoor 3-D archery shoot in Prince George. (Photo submitted) Lilly Fraser poses next to a 3-D wild boar at an indoor 3-D archery shoot in Prince George. (Photo submitted) Cara Fraser and Lily Fraser both shot at an indoor 3-D archery shoot in Prince George. (Photo submitted) Lilly Fraser won first in the cadet women compound division. (Photo submitted) Lily Fraser won the spot shoot at an indoor 3-D archery competition in Prince George. (Photo submitted) Cara Fraser placed second in the women compound at an indoor 3-D archery shoot in Prince George. (Photo submitted)

Some Williams Lake archers attended the Silvertip Archers indoor 3-D shoot on Feb. 4 in Prince George.

Hudson Huska placed first in pre-cub compound, Lily Fraser placed first in cadet women compound, Cara Fraser placed second in women compound, Fred Streleoff won first place in masters men longbow, and Matt Watts finished mid-pack in men compound fixed pins.

“Impressive, given that this was Matt’s first indoor 3-D,” said Al Campsall, long-time coach with Cariboo Archers.

Lilly Fraser also won the “spot shoot” and Streleoff was also the highest-scoring traditional archer overall.

The top finishes by some Cariboo archers were not surprises, said Campsall, because Lilly Fraser is the reigning BC Indoor Target champion, and Streleoff has been one of the most dominant traditional shooters in Canada.

The Cariboo Archers were also proud to share the news Isaac Bedford, the 18-year-old champion archer from Williams Lake, competed in Las Vegas the weekend of Feb. 4, 5, finishing 59 out of 259 other championship men. He scored 899/900, meaning he only missed the “loonie-sized” 10-spot once in 90 shots. He also hit the dime-sized centre for 71 of those shots.

Bedford is pursuing a professional career in archery and graduated from the local Junior Olympian Program with the Cariboo Archers.

More Cariboo archers will be practicing in preparation for upcoming shoots in Quesnel Feb. 25 and 26, and Calgary March 24 through to 26.

Quesnel will be hosting the Indoor 3-D, Archery Canada Indoor Regional Championships and Calgary will be hosting the Canadian Indoor 3-D Championships.

The local archers have also been offering ladies only archery lessons in February and will be offering men’s only nights beginning February 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association.

