Williams Lake archers bring home medals from Quesnel

Williams Lake archers Isaac Bedford, from left, Al Campsall, and Lily Fraser show off their medals after the BC Indoor Archery Championships. (Kara Fraser photo)

B.C. archery is beginning its road back from the ‘doldrums’ of Covid-19, according to coach Al Campsall.

Although the numbers at the BC Indoor Archery Championships April 15-17 were smaller than local archers are accustomed to, the Quesnel River Archers hosted a stellar event over the long weekend, Campsall reported.

Eighty-five athletes from all over the province (and even archers from the Yukon) attended the competition.

Several other events were also scheduled on the same weekend, which may have impacted their turnout, as Kamloops hosted a 3D outdoor event and Lac La Biche, Alberta hosted the Canadian Indoor 3D Championships.

Some B.C. archers attended all three events over the weekend.

Only three Cariboo archers were able to make the trip to Quesnel, but all came away victorious.

Lilly Fraser shot very well both days to win the Compound Under 15 Women’s title in her first ever BC Championships.

Seventeen-year-old, Isaac Bedford, competed in the Men’s Compound division and handily won the gold medal. In addition, Isaac beat the BC Under 21 record and the BC Men’s record.

Al Campsall competed as well and won his 26th B.C. championship.

