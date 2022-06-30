Wild Cowgirl Race ready to barrel down the track at 94th Williams Lake Stampede

There will be three heats, over the three rodeos and finals on Sunday

Rodeo fans in Williams Lake should get ready to cheer as the Wild Cowgirl Race returns for its seventh annual run at the 94th Annual Williams Lake Stampede.

The popular race was founded by organizer Monica Sellars, who wanted an event featuring the skills of local women and their horses within a professional rodeo.

“It’s exciting to get back into it,” said Sellars this week, following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Over the years, the ages of the all-female competitors have varied from 16-60 years old, with a wide range of personalities to match.

“They all just want to see how fast their horse is, and that’s what this is all about. You think your horse is fast? Bring him out and give him a try.”

For this year’s Stampede, fans will be able to watch three heats of six riders over three days, with the final race taking place Sunday. The final race will see the top two riders from each day go head-to-head for the championship.

One rider to watch will be local Kaitlyn McClure on her horse Casey. McClure won the race in 2015, 2017 and 2018 and will be competing Saturday. Kayle Hartman and her horse Turbo will be another pairing to keep an eye on.

The race is open to all, but most racers are from B.C., with lots of local names.

“We have a big, beautiful track here in Williams Lake and it hasn’t been utilized in a long time (prior to the Wild Cowgirl Race) so it’s nice to get that dirt stirred up on the track and put it to good use because it is a wonderful track,” Sellars said.

“There was flat racing way back when this rode first began, it was a big part of it so it’s just awesome to have a good flat race in town.”

The event offers $10,000 in payouts as well as buckles and a championship saddle.

Sellars said the race has always been made possible by sponsors Longhorn Fencing, Len’s Excavating and Ellis Cattle Co.

Sellars herself won’t be in the race, however, she will be at the start of the 660-yard race and the one who blows the horn.

