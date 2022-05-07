Steffi Fischer was out enjoying some sunshine and calm water on Williams Lake on May 1, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Whassup Williams Lake? SUP!

A sunshine stand up paddleboard on Williams Lake made for a peaceful paddle

Spring has officially come and the lake is open for recreational enjoyment.

Stand up paddle-boarding, often referred to as SUP for short, is a growing sport many are taking up to easily and affordably get out on open water.

During the bird breeding season, the quiet and slow way to move on water allows for some peaceful enjoyment of wildlife, but make sure to keep a distance and not pressure birds out of areas, and keep dogs away from riparian zones.

This is a very busy and important time of year for breeding birds building nests, laying eggs and feeding vulnerable nestlings. Disturbance from the nest can result in a failed breeding season for birds.

Riparian areas are high-density habitat for birds, and other wildlife. Many species need shoreline cover to nest, raise young and feed, so retain as much shoreline shrubs as possible if you are lucky enough to live on waterfront property.

The birds, fish and small mammals will thank you for it and reward you with real-life Animal Planet action.

