Skiers enjoy the groomed tracks at Bull Mountain Ski Area.

WEEKEND SPORTS: Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club to host Family Wellness Day

Williams Lake Atom Development Timberwolves set for five-team home tourney this weekend

The Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club is welcoming local families to enjoy a day on the trails at Bull Mountain this Saturday, Jan. 11.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., in partnership with the First Nations Health Authority and Caribou Ski Source for Sports, the WLCCSC is hosting its annual Wellness Day at Bull Mountain — Family Fun in the Snow.

Families are invited to come out for completely free day of skiing.

Offered will be the free use of ski and snowshoe equipment, free instruction from experienced skiers, free trail fees after signing in, free chili and bannock lunch, plus free hot chocolate and coffee.

The Bull Mountain Cross Country Ski Trails are located 15 minutes north of Williams Lake off of Highway 97.

For more information on the WLCCSC and current conditions at Bull Mountain visit www.williamslakecrosscountryskiclub.ca. Its blog is kept up to date with trail and grooming conditions as they happen.

Williams Lake Atom Development Timberwolves set for five-team home tourney this weekend

The Williams Lake Atom Development Timberwolves will welcome four visiting teams to the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex this weekend for the team’s home tournament in the lakecity.

Two teams from Prince George, Quesnel and Fort St. John will compete throughout the weekend beginning Friday and wrapping up early Sunday afternoon with the championship from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m.

The Timberwolves are slated to open the tournament Friday afternoon at 3:15 p.m. when they take on northern rivals Quesnel on rink one at the CMRC.

Williams Lake then faces Prince George 2 beginning at 6:45 p.m. Friday evening.

Saturday, Prince George 1 and the T-wolves will clash starting at 1:15 p.m., followed by Williams Lake’s final round robin game of the tournament in the evening at 7:15 p.m.


