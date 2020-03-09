Weber carts home three snowshoe gold medals from Special Olympics National Games

Williams Lake snowshoe athlete Austin Weber (second from left) raises his arms after winning a gold medal at the Special Olympics National Games in Thunder Bay, Ont. late last month. (Photo submitted)
Photo submittedWilliams Lake snowshoe athlete Austin Weber (second from left) raises his arms after winning a gold medal at the Special Olympics National Games in Thunder Bay, Ont. late last month. (Photo submitted)
Special Olympics National Games gold medalist Austin Weber (centre) poses for a photo with his family: step dad Jamie Chan (from left), mom Cheryl Chan, dad Dale Weber and step mom Shelli Weber. (Photo submitted)
A large gather of family, friends and fellow athletes were waiting at the Williams Lake Airport Sunday, March 1 for Austin Weber’s arrival home from the Special Olympics National Games. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Austin Weber shows his gold medals off proudly upon returning home to Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Fellow Williams Lake Special Olympics athletes Lorraine Dick (left) and Austin Kemball await Austin Weber’s arrival at the Williams Lake airport on March 1. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A Williams Lake snowshoe athlete is now a three-time national gold medalist.

Austin Weber, 27, was in Thunder Bay, Ont. competing at the 2020 Special Olympics National Games from Feb. 25-29 after qualifying back home in B.C. in multiple events.

Weber — a sprinting specialist — rocketed out of the gate to gold medals in his 200- and 400-metre races. He then teamed up with three others from Team BC to win the overall gold medal in the relay race, and was top six in Canada in the 100-metre event.

“It was just great,” Weber told the Tribune of the experience. “A whole lot of fun, and winning the medals was the best part.”

Weber has been training extensively for the past several years as part of the Williams Lake Special Olympics team. He takes participates in multiple sports, including soccer, bowling and, his specialty, snowshoeing.

READ MORE: Special Olympics athletes preapre for winter season

The National Games experience was one he won’t soon forget, he noted, as several social activities were scheduled for athletes to take part in, along with an opening and closing ceremonies.

“It just makes me want to train harder for next time,” Weber said.

Weber did say the conditions were quite cold, adding some challenge to his races.

Monique Goward, who is Weber’s mentor coach in Williams Lake with Special Olympics, described Weber’s progress in the sport, and his own fitness, as nothing short of remarkable since she began working with him.

She described Weber as “lightning out of the gate.” Goward took on coaching Williams Lake’s Special Olympics athletes in snowshoeing in 2016 after finding out they were without a coach.

“That’s his talent (his race starts),” she said. “I was so impressed with how consistent he was at the Games.”

She said Weber’s sense of competition has always been strong.

“He’s worked hard to develop his cardio, his core strength, stamina, perseverance, confidence, sportsmanship and etiquette,” Goward said. “He’s really grown to be a complete athlete. He’s learned and committed to it, trying to get better.”

Scheduled to arrive back home at the Williams Lake airport on Sunday, March 1, Weber’s plane was turned around back to Vancouver due to fog and a snow storm, much to the chagrin of a group of roughly 30 people including family, friends and fellow athletes who were waiting with congratulatory signs, balloons and well wishes for his arrival.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Elvis returns to lead Blue Jackets to 2-1 triumph over Canucks

Just Posted

Weber carts home three snowshoe gold medals from Special Olympics National Games

A Williams Lake snowshoe athlete is now a three-time national gold medalist

Williams Lake Boxing Club members take to Lower Mainland for fight experience

Four Williams Lake boxers travelled to the Lower Mainland late last month,… Continue reading

Downtown Williams lake team invites community to ‘grow here’

In 2019, Downtown Williams Lake saw much success with their new programs

Outdoor Education students explore trails at Bull Mountain

Students were also able to take advantage of the Minton Creek interpretive trail

International Women’s Day: Macnair brings out individuality in girls through skating

For 41 years, Joanne Macnair has been the driving force behind the Williams Lake Skating Club

VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren makes SNL cameo after dropping out of Democratic race

Warren made fun of how she was portrayed during campaign

Elvis returns to lead Blue Jackets to 2-1 triumph over Canucks

Vancouver clings to final Western Conference playoff spot

‘You’re my first female driver’: B.C. women hit the road in male-dominated ride-hailing sector

Women driving for Uber and Lyft open up about safety, licensing and why they’re in the minority

Feds secure plane to bring Canadians home from coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess

There are 237 Canadians on board the cruise ship

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

Tim Hortons to scrap Roll Up The Rim cups amid COVID-19 fears

Prizes will be handed out online instead

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess with 237 Canadians on board cleared to dock in California

At least 57 people in Canada have COVID-19

Online threats, racism causing fear for Indigenous women: MMIWG commissioner

A commissioner wonders if Indigenous women feel any safer with threats levelled during recent anti-pipeline protests

Most Read