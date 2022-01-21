Waste Wise program means more skaters on the ice in Williams Lake

If you have to endure winter, you should at least be able to skate through it.
At least that is the sentiment behind the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society’s (CCCS) Skates for All program.
Another Waste Wise initiative by the organization is helping to keep used skates out of the landfill.
Skates are also an expensive piece of equipment, and children often grow out of them quickly as well, adding to a big cost for some families.
But thanks to the CCCS program, people with extra skates family members have grown out of or no longer use can be dropped off in the green bin at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.
The skates are taken and cleaned up by the group and then sharpened up thanks to the support of Caribou Ski Source for Sports.
This year there will be the opportunity to try out donated skates and take them home with a free skate on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.
The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex COVID safety protocols will be in place, requiring those attending the free skate to show proof of vaccination.
