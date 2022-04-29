Volunteers prep fields ahead of slo-pitch Icebreaker tournament April 30, May 1

Volunteers work together to prep the slo-pitch fields in time for the first tournament of the season. (Linda Barbondy Rich photo) More than 150 volunteers were part of a work bee Sunday. (Linda Barbondy Rich photo) The fields at the Esler Sports Complex are ready for the upcoming season. (Linda Barbondy Rich photo)

The slo-pitch fields at the Esler Sports Complex are in tip top shape following a work bee Sunday that saw an incredible 150 volunteers show up to help out.

Williams Lake Slo-Pitch President Linda Barbondy Rich said it was great to see everyone help to get the fields ready for the upcoming season.

The WLSPL’s Icebreaker tournament is coming up this weekend, April 30 and May 1, while the Rowdies Field Fundraiser tournament is scheduled for June 3-5.

The WLSPL is run by a team of 14 volunteers on the executive who set goals to make improvements to the fields every season. This year the WLSPL executive plan to install gates on fields one and two, put in a new accessible outhouse, conduct playground maintenance and add new batting boxes. They will also dress the fields at the end of the season.

More than 800 people play slo-pitch in Williams Lake.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake