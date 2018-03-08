Volunteers needed for upcoming Midget Female Provincials in lakecity

Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association is looking for volunteers to help with the event.

As the host of this year’s Midget Female BC Hockey Championship, Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association is looking for volunteers to help with the event.

The tournament, which will run from March 21-25 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, will see the top seven female midget teams from throughout the province converge in the lakecity.

Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves manager Cindy Outhouse said the team is currently looking for scorekeepers, timekeepers, security, volunteers to help keep the coaches and managers room stocked with coffee and goodies, and people to help put up and take down signage before and after games each day.

There are also positions to be filled for working the penalty box during games, and organizers are looking for someone to sing the national anthem at the opening ceremonies on Tuesday, March 21, at 6:45 p.m.

“We’re also looking for donations for things that are unique to Williams Lake from local businesses for our raffle table,” Outhouse said. “We’re looking for raffle baskets that represent our town, and we’re looking for businesses that would like to donate and be in our sponsor booklet, they’ll be announced at each game.”

Organizers, too, are hoping local businesses will jump on board to offer discounts to players competing at the tournament.

In preparation for provincials, the Timberwolves will be in action this weekend hosting teams from Kamloops and Kimberly.

The T-wolves play Friday at 5 p.m. against Kimberly, Kamloops on Saturday at 1:45 p.m., Kimberly at 7 p.m. and Kimberly again on Sunday morning at 8:15 a.m.

If anyone would like to help out with the tournament they can contact Outhouse at 250-392-0014.

