Volunteers prep the arena for the next batch of high-speed barrel racers

Volunteers are busy ensuring everything runs smoothly this weekend at the BC Barrel Racing Association Finals in Williams Lake. (LeRae Haynes photo)

Volunteers prep the arena for the next batch of high-speed barrel racers in the open category, where there are 295 entrants competing this weekend at the BC Barrel Racing Association Finals in Williams Lake.

Organizers, meanwhile, can’t say enough good things about the tireless efforts of businesses like Grassland Equipment Ltd., and volunteers like Ron Hume, who donate time and equipment starting weeks before the event to keep surfaces safe for horses and riders.