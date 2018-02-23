VIDEO: What you need to know today at the B.C. Games

All 19 events are underway across Kamloops, where five to 10 cm of snow is expected to fall

The BC Winter Games are officially underway.

All 19 events are kicking off today around Kamloops, including individual and team biathlon relays and the first draws of curling, as well as diving and figure skating.

On the court, wheelchair basketball will showcase all zones in a round-robin competition throughout the day and into tomorrow.

At the Kamloops School of the Arts, the kata competition is underway Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, the individual judo competition will result in medals by 5 p.m.

The Tournament Capital Centre is also abuzz, with rhythmic gymnastics and badminton matches throughout the day, as diving finals rotate at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre.

Up at the Sun Peaks Resort, alpine skiing race heats will wrap up by Friday afternoon, as well as the first and second run of moguls in the freestyle competition.

This year, snowboarding is making its inaugural debut, starting with both men and women’s heats of the snowboard cross for ages 13 to 15.

Meanwhile, overnight Kamloops has turned into a winter wonderland, with snow forecasted to fall throughout the day combined with -12 C temperatures and overcast skies.

Asked how the blast of winter weather earlier this week impacted plans, Remesz said it only added to the winter ambience.

A biathlon on the soccer fields at McArthur Island had been modified to include running rather than cross-country skiing in anticipation of a lack of snow — which in hindsight was perhaps unnecessary — but all other sports are the same.

“My biggest concern is the safe travel of our athletes coming in,” Remesz said. “Weather can sometimes have an impact on that.”

Spectators can take in the opening and closing ceremonies and the sporting events for free.

The schedule, which is organized by sport, venue or day, can be found online at bcgames.org.

A BC Games App includes the schedule, maps and parking information. For a link to download the app, text “Kamloops” to the number 33344.

With files from Kamloops This Week