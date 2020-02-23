VIDEO: Top seeded teams dominate opening day of 2020 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament

The defending champion Burnaby South Rebels were the lone non-top eight seed to advance to the Quarter-Final round at the 2020 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament underway at the Langley Events Centre..

Thirty-two teams tipped off on Saturday morning at Langley Events Centre on day one of the four-day competition with each team playing twice and seven of the top eight seeds winning both of their games to remain in the hunt (along with the Rebels) for the provincial title.

Of the eight second round games, two required overtime and five of the eight were won by a combined 21 points.

Sunday’s quarter-final round features the No. 3 Kelowna Owls and No. 6 Abbotsford Panthers, the No. 2 Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs vs. the No. 7 Vancouver College Fighting Irish, the No. 1 St. Patrick Celtics against the No. 8 Lambrick Park Lions and the No. 4 Walnut Grove Gators facing the No. 12 Burnaby South Rebels. All four games are on the South Court.

Day one roundup:

The top-ranked St. Patrick Celtics needed overtime as the 16th-seeded Handsworth Royals nearly pulled off the upset.

The Royals hit three free throws down the stretch to extend the game beyond regulation but the Celtics’ Jornel Ursua hit back-to-back three-pointers to open overtime as St. Patrick held on for the 68-67 victory. Ursua hit six triples and finished with 20 points while Irish Coquia had 18. Tate Christiansen had a pair of threes in overtime as well as part of a 28-point game which included 19 in the fourth quarter and overtime alone.

The second quarter was pivotal as the Kelowna Owls outscored the Gladstone Gladiators 16-7 over those eight minutes in a 69-52 win. Micah Borne led the Owls with 23 while Maxim Storozhuk had 22. Jordan Hayre with 24 and Atif Helmy with 18 led the Gladiators.

The Lambrick Park Lions scored the final nine points in a 52-43 win over the Terry Fox Ravens. With the score tied after three quarters, the eighth-ranked Lions limited the ninth-ranked Ravens to a single field goal over the final eight minutes.

Rio Apt had 17 points for the Lions while Jaxon Rous-Smith’s 15 points were tops among the Ravens.

It took overtime but the Abbotsford Panthers scored six of the eight points in the extra period to hold off the Centennial Centaurs 59-55 in overtime. Dilveer Randhawa was clutch from the line in overtime sinking all four of his attempts and finishing with 18 points for the Panthers while teammate Hayden Sansalone had 20. Centennial’s KC Ibekwe scored 20 points while Nicholas Yang chipped in 15.

The Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs were dominant in the first half, building a commanding 48-15 lead before cruising to an 88-58 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders. Juan Pablo Fraga scored 38 for the Bulldogs while Ilijah Roque countered with 21 for the Crusaders.

With the score tied at 72 and under a minute to play, Kevin Kao hit a free throw to put the Walnut Grove Gators up for good as they held off the Elgin Park Orcas 78-74. Callum Neily scored 21 points, including five three pointers. The Orcas were led by Lucas Roling’s 25 points and 22 from Lucas Egitto.

The Fleetwood Park Dragons had a shot at forcing overtime but their three-pointer was off the mark as the Vancouver College Fighting Irish held off the 10th-seeded Dragons 64-61. The teams were tied at 48 with a quarter to play before the Irish eked out the victory. Thomas Carvalho hit a pair of three-pointers in the final quarter and finished with 10 points for Vancouver College while Kiyan Izadkhah had 15 and Jack Ferguson scored 14 points. Eesher Sarai led the Dragons with 15 points and Gurman Ghuman and Gurshan Sran scored 14 apiece.

After the Enver Creek Cougars closed a double-digit deficit down to three points early in the fourth quarter, the Burnaby South Rebels scored the game’s final 17 points for the 52-32 victory. Brady Lau led the Rebels with 17 points and Jaymarc Bowayan finished with 10. Akash Narayan had a dozen points and Zaydan Azim chipped in with nine for the Cougars.

Round one recaps:

Burnaby South Rebels 55 Charles Hays Rainmakers 28

Brady Lau scored 20 points as Burnaby South opened with a dominant 55-28 win over Charles Hays. Kole Jones scored 16 in the defeat.

Gladstone Gladiators 63 Dawson Creek Penguins 45

The Penguins raced out to a 14-3 lead but the Gladiators bridged the first and second quarters with a 17-0 run to seize control in the 63-45 win. Gladstone’s Jordan Hayre led his team with 24 points. Atif Helmy chipped in with 15 and Michael Rollan had 14. Dawson Creek was led by Jethro Cardines’ 14 points and 13 from Kaiden Donkersley.

Centennial Centaurs 49 Okanagan Mission Huskies 39

The Centennial Centaurs held the Okanagan Mission Huskies to four first-quarter points on their way to the 49-39 victory. KC Ibekwe was high scorer for the Centaurs with 17 points and Nick Yang scored a dozen. Jaxon Hay’s nine points led the Huskies.

Handsworth Royals 55 Belmont Bulldogs 47

The Handsworth Royals built a 10-point lead after one quarter on their way to the 55-47 win over Belmont. The Royals’ Tate Christiansen scored 17 points and Travis MacKay had 13. Malachi Bryden led Belmont with 14 points.

Lambrick Park Lions 45 Langley Christian Lightning 40

The Lambrick Park Lions held the Langley Christian Lightning to nine first-half points in their 45-40 win. Wyatt Brandsema-Stokes and Carter Brown had 13 points apiece in the victory. Langley Christian’s Lucas

Woelders’ 14 led all scorers.

Kelowna Owls 86 R.E. Mountain Eagles 38

Maxim Storozhuk had 17 points and was one of five Kelowna Owls to score double figures in an 86-38 win over the R.E. Mountain Eagles. Evan Lee scored a dozen for Mountain.

Abbotsford Panthers 71 Summerland Rockets 39

The Abbotsford Panthers clamped down defensively in the second quarter, allowing just five points to turn a five-point game into a double-digit advantage they would not relinquish in a 71-39 win over the Summerland Rockets.

Dilveer Randhawa led the Panthers with 21 points and Cardel Dick had 17. Nathan Dykstra topped the Rockets with 11 points.

St. Patrick Celtics 69 Brookswood Bobcats 37

Brookswood Bobcats had a tough start at the 2020 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament at the Langley Events Centre (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times)

Irish Coquia had 20 of his game-high 31 points in the first half alone as the top-ranked Celtics defeated Brookswood 69-37. Oliver Parlee had nine points for the Bobcats.

Terry Fox Ravens 61 Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers 42

Christian Moore (22 points) and Graham Stack (20 points) were unstoppable, especially in the second half, as they scored 26 of their combined 42 points to erase a five-point deficit in their 61-42 win over Lord Tweedsmuir. The Panthers’ Shane Mander and Manraj Dhillon scored 11 apiece in the loss.

Elgin Park Orcas 58 Oak Bay Bays 52

The Elgin Park Orcas outscored the Oak Bay Bays 24-12 in the decisive third quarter, turning a 23-15 deficit into a 58-52 victory. Cyrus Harrison had 25 points to lead the Orcas. Isaiah Lafond had 12 for the Bays.

Enver Creek Cougars 77 Prince George Polars 53

The Enver Creek Cougars held Prince George to 16 first-half points while the trio of Adi Khanna (18 points), Angat Dhaliwal and Zaydan Azim (16 points) led the offence in a 77-53 win. Caleb Ezedebego had 25 for the Polars.

Vancouver College Fighting Irish 84 Guildford Park Sabres 69

Kiyan Izadkhah had 21 of his game-high 30 points in the first half as the Vancouver College Fighting Irish defeated the Guildford Park Sabres 84-69. Enrique Garcia added 18 and Jack Ferguson scored 15 in the win. Dylan Williams scored 26 for the Cougars.

Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs 65 Dover Bay Dolphins 24

Juan Pablo Fraga scored 22 points as Sir Winston Churchill defeated Dover Bay 65-24. Filip Subotic had

15 and Milan John had 13 in the win. Luke Linder led the Dolphins with 11.

Walnut Grove Gators 76 Valleyview Vikings 16

Walnut Grove’s defence was dominant in a 76-16 win over Valleyview. Yedam Lee with 13 points and Daniel Lee with 11 were tops for the Gators as they had a balanced attack with a dozen players contributing on offence. Kyle Demers had seven points for the Vikings.

Holy Cross Crusaders 71 Claremont Spartans 63

The Holy Cross Crusaders built a 17-point halftime lead on their way to a 71-63 victory over the Claremont Spartans. Ryson Dalupang had 18 for Holy Cross while Ty Pilkington (22 points) and Michael Pasek (21) were tops for the Spartans.

Fleetwood Park Dragons 66 Carson Graham Eagles 53

Down 10 points after one quarter, the Fleetwood Park Dragons outscored the Carson Graham Eagles 59-26 the rest of the way for the 66-53 win. Gurshan Sran scored 21, Allen Landasan had 16 and Aaron Uppal had 13. Samuel Simser had 26 and Carter Andrade scored 16 for the Eagles.

More photos from the first day can be viewed online.

