VIDEO: PHOTOS: Stampede’s First Performance one for the books

Bull Riding closed of Thursday’s First Performance of the 93rd Annual Williams Lake Stampede now underway.

Garrett Smith of Rexburg, ID, emerged with the top score of 89.5, followed by Brady Portenier of Caldwell, ID with 85.5 and Sage Kimzey of Strongcity, OK with 81.5.

In Saddle Bronc the top three were Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, AB who scored 86.5, Ben Andersen of Eckville, AB with 86 and Logan Hay of Arrowood, AB with 82.

The Bareback event saw Connor Hamilton of Calgary, AB score 86, Kody Lamb of Sherwood Park, AB and Clint Laye of Cadogan, AB tie for 83 points.

Tie-down roping’s top three were Lee Rombough of Sexsmith, AB with 9.0, Tyler Popescul, Medicine Hat, AB with 9.3 and Josh Eeirikson of Pincher Creek, AB with 10.5

In the top spot for Steer Wrestling were Evan Spady, Alliance AB and Cody Cassidy of Donalda, AB with a score of 4.5, and Ty Erickson of Helena, MT with a 4.7.

The team of Steele Depaoli from Longview, AB and Riley Wilson of Cardston, AB scored 5.9, Spencer Rutherford of Merritt, BC and Cash Isnardy of Cache Creek, BC got 8.2 and Chad Kurtz of Fort Saskatchewan, AB and Jeff Drisner of Sherwood Park, AB got 14.4.

Taylor Manning of Yellowhead County, AB, nabbed top time in the Ladies Barrell Racing with a time of 16.571, followed by Jennifer Sharp of Richards, TX with 16.626 and Mary Walker of Ennis, TX with 16.701.

The Wild Cowgirls Race held its first heat on Thursday as well which saw Courtney Butler win first place, Sarah Geary second and Larissa Myers third.

In the Mountain Race, Tyson Coutlee came first, Darren Sulin was second and John Conway Lulua was third.

Rider Dax Setah , who was injured in the race and suffering a head injury is recovering in Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

The second performance of the Stampede goes at 6:45 p.m. Friday, 1:45 p.m., the third performance on Saturday and the final performance at 1:45 p.m on Sunday.

Monday, July 1, there will be a Cariboo Heritage Gathering Ranch Rodeo and other local events final results beginning at noon.



