VIDEO/PHOTOS: Annual Harvest Run celebrates fall under sunny skies

Organizers couldn’t have asked for better weather for Sunday’s annual Harvest Walk, Run and Bike.

Hosted by the city’s Recreation Services Department, upwards of 100 participants met Sunday morning at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex to celebrate fall, family and being active for the five- or 10-kilometre walk, run or ride through Williams Lake’s residential neighbourhoods.

Adding some fun to the mix, the city created a scavenger hunt along the route featuring five pumpkins, five scarecrows and five pumpkin wind socks for participants to find and log along the way.

“Once they bring those back they can enter to win some free swimming and skate packages, and we’ve got three gift baskets of locally-grown food from Slow Train Farms and $25 gift certificates for the rec centre,” said the city’s recreation programmer, Suzanne Cochrane.

After a warmup led by Patsy Kohnke and a welcome from the city’s recreation co-ordinator Denise Skarra, new city director of community services Ian James welcomed participants to this year’s event.

“Wow. It’s amazing to see the families out,” James said. “To pass that onto the next generations and see the families out is totally amazing.

“As a community event, the opportunity to get out and see the community [for myself] more is great.”

After arriving back at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex — where the Harvest Run began and finished — participants were treated to fresh orange slices and refreshments.


