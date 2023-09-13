VIDEO: Northstars Hockey Academy prepping for weekend showcase

Members of the Northstars Hockey Academy’s U17 team skate their first practice for the 2023-24 season team on Sept. 7, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The U17 Northstars Hockey Academy has been practicing up this week and last in preparation for weekend games in Williams Lake.

This season’s team only just all got settled in Williams Lake, with about half the team being from across the north and some from other parts of B.C., and will soon be hosting an opening season showcase for the Junior Prospects League.

The showcase is an opportunity for home fans to see the team in action before they hit the road, spending most of the season playing away games.

This weekend’s games will be taking place at the Cariboo Memorial Complex Sept. 15-17.

Friday, Sept. 15 at 5:15 p.m., the Northstars will play the Island Hockey Club from Vancouver Island.

Saturday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. the Northstars will play the Titans Hockey Union from Edmonton and Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10:30 a.m. the team will face off against Langley.

READ MORE:

READ MORE: New Professional Women’s Hockey League unveils its original 6 GMs

Don’t miss out on reading the latest local, provincial and national news offered at the Williams LakeTribune. Sign up for our free newsletter here.

hockeyWilliams Lake