VIDEO: Moroccan couple in Williams Lake excited home team is playing world cup semi-finals

Alae Zrira, left, and his fiancé Kenza Lahlou are excited about Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup semi-final game. They are both from Morocco and arrived in Williams Lake in 2019. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A Williams Lake couple from Morocco are excited their home country’s team has made it to the FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

Kenza Lahlou works at the Child Development Centre (CDC) and her fiance Alae Zrira works in the kitchen at Boston Pizza.

They spoke to Black Press Media a couple hours ahead of the game outside Boston Pizza where the CDC was hosting its annual Christmas Wish Breakfast.

“We are very excited and very happy we made it so far,” Lahlou said of the team from Morocco. “The Moroccan team did an amazing job.”

This is the first time an African Arab country has made it to the semi-finals, they said.

Looking at his watch, Zrira said the game was less than two hours away.

“I am so excited and I hope Morocco can do it against France.”

The two arrived in the lakecity in 2019 independently.

One morning she was sitting outside a coffee shop talking to her family back home.

Lahlou said he was walking by and heard her speaking in Arabic and just stopped.

“I was thinking I was the only one from Morocco here,” Zrira said.

Two friends of theirs from Morocco will be moving to Williams Lake so they are also excited about that.

