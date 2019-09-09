VIDEO: Jace Myers collects hat trick, assist in Storm exhibition opener

Williams Lake’s Jace Myers was named the Pacific Taco Kamloops Player of the Game recently during the Kamloops Storms’ first Kootenay International Junior Hockey League exhibition game of the season.

Myers — who won a bronze medal at provincials with the Williams Lake Tier 2 Timberwolves during the 2018/19 season — notched a hat trick and added an assist in a 5-4 Storm win over the Sicamous Eagles on Aug. 29.

After the game he was interviewed by the Storm on his solid opening-night performance.

“It was a lot of fun playing in my first Junior B game and it was a really good experience playing with the guys and playing for the first time – just unbelievable – I thought it was a dream,” he said.

Asked what he feels the strong points are about his game, Jace said it’s offensive presence.

“Shooting the puck,” he said. “I’m an offensive player.”

The Storm and Myers play their home opener on Sept. 13 versus the Golden Rockets.


