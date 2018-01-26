Williams Lake’s Brock Hoyer is set to defend his 2017 Winter X Games gold medal this Saturday in Aspen, CO. at this year’s Games. (Cary Olson photo)

VIDEO: Hoyer set to defend X Games gold Saturday

Snow bike pioneer Brock Hoyer is hungry to add another Winter X Games gold medal to his arsenal.

Hoyer, 30 of Williams Lake, became the first person ever to win a snow bike cross gold medal at last year’s Aspen X Games — the first time the sport was held at the event — and wants to put the rest of the world on notice he is only getting better in the sport.

“That’s the plan — to show how hard I’ve been working and to go down and win another gold medal and bring it back home,” Hoyer told the Tribune.

Saturday, Hoyer will race in the snow bike cross main event in Aspen, CO., at the Games. Viewing will be available on cable through ABC. Hoyer’s race is scheduled to run at 2:15 p.m.

VIDEO: Hoyer set to defend X Games gold Saturday

