VIDEO: Custom-built, wooden roadster up for raffle at Lakers Car Club Spring Roundup

Lakers Car Club members Frank Ruyter (from left), Ron Lyndes, Chris Knight and Paul Christianson stand alongside a 1930s-style, custom roadster Knight created to raffle off at this year’s Lakers Car Club Spring Roundup Show and Shine. Proceeds from the raffle will go to the Salvation Army. (Greg Sabatino photo)

The Lakers Car Club is cruising its way into spring May 26-27 with its 24th Annual Spring Roundup and Show and Shine.

The wildly popular event showcases cars, trucks, bikes, tractors and antique engines from throughout the province in a celebration of all things motorized as lakecity residents get a chance to peruse the downtown streets for an up-close-and-personal view.

This year’s Spring Roundup will feature a special raffle prize draw, with all of the proceeds going to the Williams Lake Salvation Army.

When Lakers Car Club member Chris Knight couldn’t find the car he wanted, he decided to build his own. And, the one-of-a-kind, unique vehicle will be raffled off to close out the weekend’s festivities Sunday afternoon during the Show and Shine.

“My imagination got away with me one day,” Knight said of the custom-built, wooden 1930s-style roadster and trailer he constructed throughout the course of a winter.

“I had a ‘79 Toyota Corola donor, and I wanted to do something different.”

Knight built the body completely from cedar harvested in the Horsefly and Likely areas. The custom uses the engine, transmission and floor pan from the Corola, plus added suspension and steering from a 1988 Honda Civic.

It also features a matching teardrop trailer with a large storage hatch at the rear, and sleeps two.

Tickets for the raffle are $5 each and can be purchased from any Lakers Car Club member, or by calling 250-398-6870.

As for the jam-packed weekend of events, Lakers Car Club member Paul Christianson said the Spring Roundup officially kicks off Saturday, May 26 at noon with registration for the roundup poker run, which goes until 4:30 p.m.

Cars will then cruise the town starting from the Tourism Discovery Centre at 4:30 p.m., with a dinner at the Ramada Convention Centre the community is invited to attend starting at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s main event features the Show and Shine in the Third Avenue area of downtown Williams Lake.

Gates open at 8:30 a.m., with the show to follow at 10 a.m. Award presentations will begin at 3:30 p.m.

There will be 78 trophies for 50 classes presented, plus raffles, goodie bags, door prizes and dash plaques for the first 200 entries. This year’s Show and Shine will also feature a silent auction with plenty of items donated from local businesses up for grabs.

“It’s an open show with cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors welcome,” Christianson said.

“In the past we’ve broken the 200 mark quite regularly. The streets always full of people. Come on down, it’s an exciting time.”