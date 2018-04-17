VIDEO: Complex begins transformation for Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

MH King Excavating levels dirt inside the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Tuesday morning as students from Exploring the Puddle Early Learning Centre watch from the stands in preparation for this weekend’s 28th annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Rink one inside the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex began its transformation into a rodeo arena Tuesday as 28th annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo preparations continue throughout the week.

MH King Excavating was busy Tuesday morning, along with trucks from the City of Williams Lake, hauling dirt inside the arena and laying the groundwork for the rodeo, which begins Friday night at 6 p.m., followed by two more performances on Saturday and Sunday, both at 1 p.m.

