Alexis Creek’s Jake Ilnicki and Team Canada upended Brazil 45-5 Saturday night in Langford, B.C. (Photo courtesy of Rugby Canada)

VIDEO: Canada, Ilnicki, lay 45-5 drubbing on Brazil

Seven different scorers touched down for Canada in a 45-5 ARC win over Brazil.

Seven different scorers touched down for Canada last night as Alexis Creek’s Jake Ilnicki and Team Canada defeated Brazil, 45-5, in an Americas Rugby Championship matchup in Langford.

– Ilnicki, No. 3, can be spotted as Canada’s prop in the video

Ilnicki, along with a debuting Doug Fraser of the Castaway Wanderers known to frequent the Williams Lake Rusters Stampede Tournament as a member of the lakecity side, helped the team in a dominant performance over the Brazilians at Westhills Stadium in suboptimal weather conditions.

READ MORE: Ilnicki returns to Canadian side for Rugby World Cup qualifier

It was the first win for Canada in this year’s Americas Rugby Champinoship (ARC), and was its third-round matchup.

Previously in the series, Canada fell 38-29 to Uruguay, and 29-10 to the U.S.

Ilnicki and the Canadians will now prepare to square off against Argentina on Feb. 24 in Jujuy, Argentina, before taking on Chile on March 3.

