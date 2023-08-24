The torch is led into Rotary Stadium. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)

VIDEO: Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games Opening Ceremony

Highlights from the Opening Ceremony event at Abbotsford’s Rotary Stadium

The torch has been lit and the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games officially opened last night at Rotary Stadium.

Hundreds packed the stands and there were performances from Calvin Dyck and the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra, Chilliwack Harmony Chorus, Drumlines, the Legacy Dance Team and the Abbotsford Skipping Sensations.

Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens, Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman, Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis and Olympic wrestler hopeful Jasmit Singh Phulka all spoke and welcomed all to Abbotsford.

The Games continue until Saturday (Aug. 26) at venues all across Abbotsford.

RELATED: Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games officially open

Previous story
Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games officially open
Next story
PHOTOS: Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games Opening Ceremony rocks Rotary Stadium

Just Posted

Fraser Bjornson is training for Tour de North, a Cops for Cancer fundraising ride across northern B.C. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Fraser Bjornson is your friendly neighbourhood police officer

Image of the Bush Creek East wildfire. (Cory Erlandson)
TNRD confirms 11 properties suffered structural damage due to the Bush Creek Fire

Lauren Pinette captures silver in trick skiing at the Canadian National Water Ski Championships in Edmonton Aug. 2023. (Jonathan Hayward photo)
Pinettes, Rankin winners at Canadian National Water Ski Championships

The Wild Chickens slo-pitch team were the B division champions in the Williams Lake Slo-Pitch Year-End Tournament. Mason and Lynnea Leah, back row on shoulders. Daryl Taylor, next row from left, Collin Leah, Kiel Bouchard, Josh Duncan and hidden is Shaun Morphet. Middle row standing are Cindie Walsh, Amy Morphet, Nicole Leah, Vince Noskey, Pete Bowman and Michelle Noskey. Darron Campbell, front row from left, Kalli Campbell, Rachel Lyric and Dez Wycotte. Shawn Lewis in front. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo Rowdies rise to the top at Williams Lake Slo-Pitch Tournament