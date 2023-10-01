Victory eludes 100 Mile House Wranglers following another two losses

The 100 Mile House Wranglers play against the Chase Heat on Saturday, Sept. 30. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile House Wranglers play against the Chase Heat on Saturday, Sept. 30. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile House Wranglers play against the Chase Heat on Saturday, Sept. 30. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile House Wranglers play against the Chase Heat on Saturday, Sept. 30. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile House Wranglers play against the Chase Heat on Saturday, Sept. 30. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile House Wranglers play against the Chase Heat on Saturday, Sept. 30. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile House Wranglers play against the Chase Heat on Saturday, Sept. 30. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile House Wranglers play against the Chase Heat on Saturday, Sept. 30. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile House Wranglers play against the Chase Heat on Saturday, Sept. 30. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile House Wranglers play against the Chase Heat on Saturday, Sept. 30. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile House Wranglers play against the Chase Heat on Saturday, Sept. 30. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile House Wranglers play against the Chase Heat on Saturday, Sept. 30. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile House Wranglers are o-4 going into the third week of the regular season.

The Wranglers lost on the road to the Sicamous Eagles 4-2 on Friday, Sept. 29 before losing a hard-fought game against the Chase Heat 2-1 on home ice on Saturday, Sept. 30. The Wranglers are currently the only team in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League who have yet to win a game.

Against the Heat, the Wranglers put up a spirited fight and hung in until the end. Throughout the first period, the two teams sized one another up as they traded shots on net and took penalties with both teams failing to capitalize on powerplays.

In the second period, the Heat scored two goals in quick succession. Despite being at a disadvantage the Wranglers rallied and turned up the heat, slamming into their opponents and taking more shots on net. Despite the intensity of the pressure, no shots made their way through.

With eight minutes to go in the third period, the Wranglers seemingly turned a corner when Owen Johnson scored the sole Wrangler goal of the night. However, Chase dug in their heels and even when the Wranglers pulled Ryder Gregga from goal in the last minute the team was unable to force the game into overtime.

The Wranglers are hitting the road for the next two weeks and won’t return to 100 Mile House until Friday, Oct. 20 when faces the Eagles for a rematch.

100 Mile House100 Mile House Wranglers