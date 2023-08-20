The Vancouver Whitecaps say goalkeeper Thomas Hasal has been placed on Major League Soccer’s season-ending injury list. Hasal is seen in action during the second half of an MLS soccer match against St. Louis City, in St. Louis, Saturday, May 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeff Roberson

The Vancouver Whitecaps say goalkeeper Thomas Hasal has been placed on Major League Soccer’s season-ending injury list. Hasal is seen in action during the second half of an MLS soccer match against St. Louis City, in St. Louis, Saturday, May 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeff Roberson

Vancouver Whitecaps place back-up goalie on season-ending injury list

Thomas Hasal, 24, came up through the Saskatchewan branch of the Whitecaps academy

The Vancouver Whitecaps say goalkeeper Thomas Hasal has been placed on Major League Soccer’s season-ending injury list.

Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says the move is related to patellar tendinitis.

Schuster says Hasal has been managing the condition through the season but the move will help the goalkeeper focus on his recovery.

Hasal, 24, came up through the Saskatchewan branch of the Whitecaps academy and signed a professional contract with the team in 2019.

He has made three starts for the Whitecaps this season, primarily backing up starting goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.

Hasal was called up to the Canadian national team in 2022 but did not make an appearance in the match.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Williams Lake Basketball Association aims to replace outdoor hoops

Just Posted

cdnjcd
B.C. WILDFIRES: Non-essential travel restricted to many Okanagan communities

Premier David Eby announces state of emergency in B.C. on Aug. 18, 2023. (Black Press Media graphic)
BREAKING: B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfires

Members of the Horsefly Quilters Club show off one of their group efforts. (Photo submitted)
Horsefly Quilt Club thanks the CRD

The Williams Lake Basketball Association is raising money to replace the hoops with high-quality backboard and rims at Columneetza and Williams Lake Secondary outdoor courts. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Basketball Association aims to replace outdoor hoops