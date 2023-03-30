An Ottawa Senators player warms-up with rainbow coloured hockey tape as part of a #HockeyIsForEveryone campaign prior to taking on the Vancouver Canucks in NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The Vancouver Canucks will wear themed warm-up jerseys when they host the Calgary Flames for their annual Pride celebration game Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

An Ottawa Senators player warms-up with rainbow coloured hockey tape as part of a #HockeyIsForEveryone campaign prior to taking on the Vancouver Canucks in NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The Vancouver Canucks will wear themed warm-up jerseys when they host the Calgary Flames for their annual Pride celebration game Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Vancouver Canucks to wear themed warm-up jerseys for annual Pride night

Jerseys will be designed by a local artist, and a $20,000 donation will be made to QMUNITY

The Vancouver Canucks will wear themed warm-up jerseys when they host the Calgary Flames for their annual Pride celebration game Friday.

The team announced Wednesday that the jerseys will be designed by a local artist, and that a $20,000 donation will be made to QMUNITY, which is a Vancouver non-profit that supports LGBTQ people and their allies.

The move comes as controversy over Pride uniforms continues to bubble around the league.

A handful of players — including Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov, San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer, Eric and Marc Staal of the Florida Panthers, and Buffalo Sabres blue liner Ilya Lyubushkin — have declined to wear Pride-themed jerseys.

Canucks assistant captain Quinn Hughes says there wasn’t debate in the locker room about wearing them.

“I think everyone in this room is looking forward to it,” he said. “And I know in our organization, everyone’s welcome.

“Every time we’ve done Pride night, I’ve worn the jersey and celebrated the night.”

Canucks president of business operations Michael Doyle said in a statement that celebrating the LGBTQ community is important to the entire organization.

“Pride night and all the incredible activities that highlight this evening, is special for a number of reasons,” he said.

“Besides raising awareness and understanding, it also lets our fan base know that everyone is welcome here at Rogers Arena. Our club believes strongly in diversity and inclusion, and we look forward to celebrating these core values with our community.”

