Cammi Granato poses with her new book, “I Can Play Too,” Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Seattle. For years, Hockey Hall of Famer Granato was asked to write a book about her experience in becoming one of the finest women’s hockey players of all time. She finally has, but on her own terms and with a specific audience in mind: kids. And while her book is based around hockey and her personal experiences, Granato is hoping the message can resonate beyond the ice. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Vancouver Canucks name Hall of Famer Cammi Granato as an assistant GM

U.S. hockey legend latest executive added as team continues massive off-ice makeover

The Vancouver Canucks have added to their front office, naming Hall of Famer Cammi Granato as an assistant general manager.

Granato, 50, comes to the Canucks from the Seattle Kraken, where she served as a pro scout since 2019.

The native of Downers Grove, Ill. was the captain of the U.S. women’s hockey team that beat Canada to win gold at the ‘98 Nagano Olympics. She also won silver at the Salt Lake City Games in 2002.

In 2010, Granato and Canadian Angela James became the first women to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Granato joins a Canucks front office that has been entirely revamped since former general manager Jim Benning and several other staff were fired in early December.

Jim Rutherford was named president of hockey operations soon after. He has hired former Penguins assistant general manger Patrik Allvin as GM and former scout Derek Clancey and former player agent Emilie Castonguay as assistant GMs.

—The Canadian Press

