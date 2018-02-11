Cool Clear Water marched away the victors from the Sweetheart Cup indoor soccer tournament in Williams Lake Sunday. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Valentine’s co-ed soccer tradition continues in lakecity

An annual Valentine’s soccer tradition continued in the lakecity during the weekend with the Sweetheart Cup.

An annual Valentine’s soccer tradition continued in the lakecity during the weekend with the Sweetheart Cup Love of the Game Co-Ed Indoor Soccer Tournament.

And when cupid’s arrows were done flying (or stinging) it was Cool Clear Water marching away with $250 cash after they upended the previously unbeaten United Floors, 3-0, in Sunday’s final at the Columneetza secondary gymnasium.

Luke Moger was the difference maker for Cool Clear Water scoring once late in the first half, then again early in the second to give his side a commanding lead. Curt Levens put the finishing touches on late in the half to put his team up 3-0 for the win.

Goalkeeper Travis Nystoruk also proved a challenge for United Floors as they were unable to solve him in the contest, despite some late-game opportunities to cut the deficit.

In all, five teams competed in the two-day tournament, including one out-of-town team from 100 Mile House.

“The games were all pretty close,” said organizer Crystal Turatus. “Nobody really blew anyone out of the water, and the tournament went very well. No serious injuries or anything like that.

“Everyone had a really good time.”

 

Cool Clear Water’s Sara Fulton (left) protects the ball from United Floors’ Natasha Lewis Sunday in the final of the Valentine’s Sweetheart Cup.

Cool Clear Water’s Rajan Mangat looks for a shot on net during Sunday’s final.

Previous story
Bantam Female Timberwolves go 3-0 on weekend road trip
Next story
Crosby hits 400 career goals

Just Posted

Lakecity still in deep freeze, but temperatures expected to warm up in coming days

It’s forecast to stay cold in Williams Lake, at least until Monday afternoon.

VIDEO: Lakecity plays host to atom house tournament

Six Williams Lake teams hosted six visiting squads for the WLMHA Atom House Tournament.

Williams Lake youth empowered through art exploration weekend

Indigenous and youth of colour are hunkering down for a weekend workshop titled Art Loves You

Garden Club cultivating springtime plans

The Williams Lake Garden Club has some exciting plans for 2018

No age-based discounts for transit cash fares in Williams Lake

In a move to encourage more people to purchase monthly passes, city council has approved changes for transit.

VIDEO: Otter bathtime in the winter sun

Cariboo filmmaker captures playful otter near Williams Lake

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Crosby hits 400 career goals

Penguins’ captain becomes 95th player to reach milestone

Petition calls for more air ambulances in rural B.C.

Not enough advanced life support, trauma care advocates say

B.C. VIEWS: Fixing the real problem at ICBC

Car insurance ‘dumpster fire’ mainly lawyer fees, neglected serious injuries

Lots of Olympic love for Penticton’s Andi Naude

It was a heartbreaking finish for Naude at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

71 dead after Russian passenger plane crashes

The plane was headed from Moscow to Orsk

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes score their first medals in PyeongChang

It was a day of wins in hockey, snowboarding and freestyle skiing

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark says blocking Trans Mountain is ‘illegal’

Clark told gathering in Ottawa B.C. NDP’s new moves could make businesses think twice in investing

Most Read