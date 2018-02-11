Valentine’s co-ed soccer tradition continues in lakecity

An annual Valentine’s soccer tradition continued in the lakecity during the weekend with the Sweetheart Cup.

Cool Clear Water marched away the victors from the Sweetheart Cup indoor soccer tournament in Williams Lake Sunday. (Greg Sabatino photos)

An annual Valentine’s soccer tradition continued in the lakecity during the weekend with the Sweetheart Cup Love of the Game Co-Ed Indoor Soccer Tournament.

And when cupid’s arrows were done flying (or stinging) it was Cool Clear Water marching away with $250 cash after they upended the previously unbeaten United Floors, 3-0, in Sunday’s final at the Columneetza secondary gymnasium.

Luke Moger was the difference maker for Cool Clear Water scoring once late in the first half, then again early in the second to give his side a commanding lead. Curt Levens put the finishing touches on late in the half to put his team up 3-0 for the win.

Goalkeeper Travis Nystoruk also proved a challenge for United Floors as they were unable to solve him in the contest, despite some late-game opportunities to cut the deficit.

In all, five teams competed in the two-day tournament, including one out-of-town team from 100 Mile House.

“The games were all pretty close,” said organizer Crystal Turatus. “Nobody really blew anyone out of the water, and the tournament went very well. No serious injuries or anything like that.

“Everyone had a really good time.”

Cool Clear Water’s Sara Fulton (left) protects the ball from United Floors’ Natasha Lewis Sunday in the final of the Valentine’s Sweetheart Cup.