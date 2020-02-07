Upwards of 150 players have a blast at WLMHA Novice Tournament

Williams Lake Blue Blazers players Greyson Pelley (from front), Bhoopa Suapa, Easton Neuner, Rhyder Forster, Reed Christensen and Anya Erlandson await a shift during the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association Novice Tournament on the weekend. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Aiden Ryan of the Williams Lake Orange Crushers skates in on the Merritt goaltender during a fun shootout Sunday. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Smiles from end-to-end of the ice at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex beamed throughout the weekend at the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association’s Novice Tournament.

Six Williams Lake teams took part in the four-on-four event, which saw games split between Total Ice Training Centre and a divided ice sheet at the CMRC, along with three teams from Quesnel, two visiting Merritt teams and a squad from Vanderhoof for a total of 12 teams.

Representing the lakecity were the Orange Crushers, the White Tornadoes, the Red Dragons, the Yellow/Gold Knights, the Blue Blazers and the Black Hawks.

“It was great,” said tournament organizer Tanis Rosa. “I’ve had lots of parents come up and say how much their kids enjoyed it and, from the out of town teams, who were totally impressed with the [facility] at Total Ice.”

In all, 155 players took part in the event where Rosa said the focus was on fun.

Saturday, all teams took part in a fun shootout after their games, which Rosa said was a big hit.

“A team that hadn’t been doing the best said that really pumped up their morale having that shootout,” she said.

Rosa added she couldn’t have pulled it all together without help from numerous volunteers.

“A huge thank you to everybody for making this weekend great,” she said. “And to all the volunteers, families and businesses who made donations to the raffle table to make it a success.”



