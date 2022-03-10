U18 Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association rec league wraps up successful season

It was an exciting match-up in the battle for gold during the U18 Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association recreation division finals Sunday afternoon (March 6) in Williams Lake.
The U18 Whalers, coached by the father-son duo of Corwin and Brady Smid, were the top-ranked team going into the gold medal game on rink one at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex taking on the Swedes, coached by Jake Hilton and Roland Henley.
It would take overtime to determine a winner, with the Swedes captured the victory in overtime with a final score of 2-1.
Leah McAllister has served as the 2021/2022 WLMHA director for U18 and U15 divisions, and Amber Camille the coordinator.
Camille extended her thanks to McAllister and all the volunteers who made the season possible.
“Even with COVID everyone got at least one away tourney and a successful home tournament,” said Camille.
