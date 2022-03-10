U18 Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association rec league wraps up successful season

The U18 gold medal game got underway Sunday afternoon, March 6 at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association U18 playdowns wrapped up Sunday, March 6 with the Swedes (pictured) taking gold in overtime over the Whalers. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The U18 Whalers took home silver in the U18 Williams Lake Minor Hockey playoffs March 6. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Referee Roy Kozuki drops the puck in the U18 semi-finals as the Swedes take on team orange Saturday afternoon, March 5. (Angie Mindus photo)

It was an exciting match-up in the battle for gold during the U18 Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association recreation division finals Sunday afternoon (March 6) in Williams Lake.

The U18 Whalers, coached by the father-son duo of Corwin and Brady Smid, were the top-ranked team going into the gold medal game on rink one at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex taking on the Swedes, coached by Jake Hilton and Roland Henley.

It would take overtime to determine a winner, with the Swedes captured the victory in overtime with a final score of 2-1.

Leah McAllister has served as the 2021/2022 WLMHA director for U18 and U15 divisions, and Amber Camille the coordinator.

Camille extended her thanks to McAllister and all the volunteers who made the season possible.

“Even with COVID everyone got at least one away tourney and a successful home tournament,” said Camille.

