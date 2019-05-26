U18 Storm strike gold at Umbro Challenge Cup in Surrey

After a 0-0 tie at the half, the Storm came on strong.

Photo submitted The Williams Lake U18 Storm team of assistant coach George Fraser (back from left), Tim Pitt, Cade Enns, Mitch Blusson, Melkum Pitt, Jared Brown, head coach Joel Brown, Wesley Fraser, Patrik Prokes, assistant coach Dragan Jukic, Logan Hutchinson (front from left), Ty Wasyliw, Ben Airey, Raiden Lainchbury, Ethan Reid, Dominic Kniec and Nathan Kendrick played to a gold medal during the weekend at a tournament in Surrey.

The Williams Lake U18 Storm boys soccer team marched away as champions from the Umbro Challenge Cup in Surrey during the long weekend.

Opening the tournament versus the Coastal Vipers for its first game Saturday, the Storm played to 2-0 shutout victory with goals from Raiden Lainchbury and Wesley Fraser.

Sunday, the Storm squared off against the Coastal White Team in a 2-2 tie, with goals from Ethan Reid and Cade Enns, before having to play a crossover game versus the Wesburn Revolution, who had been in the Storm’s opposite pool.

There, Ty Wasyliw and Fraser helped the Storm edge the Revolution in a 2-1 victory.

After the round robin the Storm sat first in their pool, and also first in overall points. The Revolution, meanwhile, advanced from their pool sending the two teams into a rematch for gold on Monday.

Coaches said the game was a tough, back-and-forth battle where the Revolution were hungry for redemption.

After a 0-0 tie at the half, the Storm came on strong.

Read More: Lakecity youth spring into soccer season

Roughly 10 minutes into the half Dominic Kniec knocked in a header from a throw-in to put the Storm up 1-0. The Revolution, meanwhile, continued to pressure and were awarded a free kick on a hand ball in the Storm box, however, goalkeeper Melkum Pitt was able to make the save and help hang onto the lead for his team.

The 1-0 lead stood up for the Storm, as they claimed gold over the Revolution.

“The older 2001/02 boys had not played in a tournament with the newly added 2004 boys, but we were all so proud of how well they came together as a unit and seemed to click right away,” said manager Lisa Hutchinson.

“Even the opposing coach from the gold-medal game commented on how well our boys worked together and communicated with one another. It was a fantastic start to the season and I couldn’t be happier for all of the boys. It was such great soccer to watch and be a part of.”



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter