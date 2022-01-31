U17 Cariboo Cougars sweep weekend series

Cariboo hockey teams were in action after outdoor games in late-January

Submitted by Jason Peters, Cariboo Hockey

Goaltender Ben Delisi and the Cariboo Cougars kept the Vancouver Northwest Hawks from taking flight.

In a BC Elite Hockey League game played Sunday at Kin 1, Delisi stopped all 28 shots he faced in a 4-0 Cariboo victory. The win gave the U17 Cougars a weekend split with the Hawks, who skated to a 4-2 decision on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Cougars led 1-0 after the first period and then broke the contest open with three goals in the second. Parker White scored twice for the Cats, while Isaiah Bagri and Logan Hauk had the other goals. Two of the four came on Cariboo power plays.

Losing goaltender Nicholas Mayne faced 33 shots.

In Saturday’s opener, the Hawks took a 3-2 lead on a third-period power-play goal by Liam Hoff and then got a late insurance marker from Baden Pazdzierski.

After a scoreless first period, the Hawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the second on goals by Liam Payne and Tristan Payne. The Cougars, however, fought right back when Carter Boomer and Hauk found the back of the Vancouver Northwest net.

Joshua Ravensbergen was the winning goaltender and Brady MacKay took the loss.

In the division standings, the fifth-place Hawks now sit at 14-10-0-0. The Cougars, in seventh-place in the 10-team division, have a record of 12-11-0-1.

The next scheduled games for the Cougars are Feb. 5-6 in Richmond against the second-place Greater Vancouver Canadians (20-7-1-0).

The U15 Cariboo Cougars took on the top team in their division and came away empty-handed.

The Cats dropped 5-1 and 5-0 decisions to the Valley West Giants on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The BC Elite Hockey League games were played in Langley and Surrey.

Jaxon Larmand was the only Cariboo marksman in the doubleheader. He opened the scoring in Saturday’s game, and it was all Giants from there.

Ryder Green and Kaleb Miller handled the goaltending chores for the Cougars. Kennedy Chalmers earned the Sunday shutout for the Giants.

The Giants improved to 18-3-3-0 on the season, while the ninth-place Cougars dropped to 5-13-0-2.

This coming Saturday and Sunday, the Cats are scheduled to take on the second-place Vancouver Northwest Hawks at the Fort Forum in Fort St. James. The Hawks boast a record of 18-4-1-0.

