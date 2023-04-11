Six hockey players from the Northstars Hockey Academy, Asher Lucas, Kaelen Swanson, Jaxson Dikur, Dawson Rowse, Linden Pinette, and Colton Gerrior. will be heading down to play in a tournament with other players from the Junior Prospects Hockey League. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

U15 players will be headed to Tennessee for five-day tournament

Six young hockey players from the Northstars Hockey Academy U15 team have been selected to play at the World Selects Invitational U15 Tournament in Nashville, Tennesee.

Asher Lucas, Kaelen Swanson, Jaxson Dikur, Dawson Rowse, Linden Pinette, and Colton Gerrior were named to join players from Alberta for the tournament.

The Alberta players are from the Northstars rival teams HC Edmonton and Titan Hockey Union.

The six, plus their coach Tyrel Lucas, were in Edmonton over Easter for a practice with the other selected players from Alberta.

The Junior Prospects Hockey League combine team will be playing an exhibition game against the Finland National U15 team on April 25 and then April 26 will begin tournament round robin play.

The tournament will consist of 31 teams from North America and around the world competing for five days.

