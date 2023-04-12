The U15 Female Timberwolves team includes; assistance coach Kirby Fofonoff (from left back), head coach Marco Passeri, ap Khya Swanson, ap Lily Krueger, Poppy Watson, Grace Porter, Anna Fait, Bella Lind, Johana Ketter, Reese Escott, assistant coach Tyler Perry, Adelynn Irawan (front row from left), Kiera Shewchuk, Seianna Harry, Aya Katsura, Sofie Passeri, Sasha Fofonoff, Claire Cail and goalie Bella Durfeld. (Goalie Alexis Sherlock missing from photo).

The U15 Female Timberwolves team includes; assistance coach Kirby Fofonoff (from left back), head coach Marco Passeri, ap Khya Swanson, ap Lily Krueger, Poppy Watson, Grace Porter, Anna Fait, Bella Lind, Johana Ketter, Reese Escott, assistant coach Tyler Perry, Adelynn Irawan (front row from left), Kiera Shewchuk, Seianna Harry, Aya Katsura, Sofie Passeri, Sasha Fofonoff, Claire Cail and goalie Bella Durfeld. (Goalie Alexis Sherlock missing from photo).

U15 Female Timberwolves compete with best at BC Hockey Championships

Marco Passeri coached the team

The U15 Female Timberwolves travelled to Kamloops to represent BC Hockey’s North Central District at the U15 Female BC Hockey Championships March 23-26.

Nine teams converged at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre. They included teams representing Surrey, North East, Penticton, Castlegar, Tri Cities, Kamloops, Oceanside (Victoria area), North West and Williams Lake.

The U15 T-Wolves 2022/2023 team consisted of 15 players and two affiliated players who, after a lengthy season playing in two different leagues, travelled to Kamloops for their final competition of the season.

“Our season was a six-month long process to compete at the provincials. While we didn’t come away with any trophies, the athletes competed hard in every game, right to the last whistle,” said head coach Marco Passeri, who has been coaching hockey for 16 years now.

“It’s amazing to watch players take skills they are taught in practice and apply them in games. It’s fun to watch their progression.”

BC Minor Hockey

