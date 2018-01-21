Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves player Brette Kerley beats a Kamloops defender down the right wing Sunday in game two of a two-game set with the Kamloops Midget Female Blazers. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Two T-wolves squads busy at home during weekend

The Williams Lake Midget Female and Peewee Timberwolves played a series of home games this weekend.

Two Williams Lake rep hockey teams hosted out-of-town visitors during the weekend in North Central District league play.

The Williams Lake Midget Female Timerwolves and the Williams Lake Peewee Timberwolves hosted Kamloops and Prince George, respectively, for a two-game series Saturday and Sunday at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The female T-wolves were in action first Saturday evening hosting Kamloops where the two teams skated to a 3-3 tie.

Sunday, Williams Lake clawed its way to a 2-1 victory on the strength of a Pyper Alexander game winner. Bronwyn Pocock notched the other tally shorthanded for the T-wolves in the win.

“The two teams are always one-goal games,” Timberwolves coach Roy Call told the Tribune. “We took them 2-1 with less than one second left in the semifinals in Kamloops and then we beat them 2-0 in the semifinals in Kelowna, but always good games.”

The Williams Lake girls are back at home next week for two games against Kelowna Saturday evening and Sunday morning before the team gets ready for a busy February.

“We start with a four-game road trip to the Okanagan — two games in Penticton versus Kelowna then two in Kamloops on the same trip,” Call said. “We follow up with the Fraser Valley Rush Major Midget Tournament in Langley. The [Feb. 17] weekend we have Dawson Creek here for three and we end the month on the road in Seattle for a five-team tourney.”

The Peewee Timberwolves, meanwhile, were hosting Prince George for their first two home league games of the regular season following a busy road schedule prior.

And after jumping out to an early 2-0 lead, then doubling the Cougars back up again in the second to go up 4-2, Prince George found its way back into the contest with three third-period goals to win 7-6 in a tightly-contested affair.

Blake Pigeon and Beau Sanford gave the T-wolves the early 2-0, while Jackson Altwasser (2), Dustin Forster and Ryan Rife also lit the lamp for Williams Lake in the game.

The two teams are scheduled to meet again Sunday evening at 5:15 p.m. in rink one of the CMRC.

 

The Williams Lake Peewee Timberwolves’ Dustin Forster carries the puck into the offensive zone Sunday in the team’s first regular season home game of the year against the Prince George Peewee Cougars. (Greg Sabatino photo)

