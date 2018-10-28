Two Minion-themed skates Sunday at complex

Calling all Minions to strap on some skates. Wear some yellow and join the crew at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on the ice for a pair of Minion-themed skates from 1:45 to 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m.
For more call 250-398-7665.
Calling all Minions to strap on some skates.
Calling all Minions to strap on some skates. Wear some yellow and join the crew at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on the ice for a pair of Minion-themed skates from 1:45 to 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m.
For more call 250-398-7665.
The Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves play Penticton at 1:15 p.m. for gold at the rec complex
The season, and the accomplishments of drivers, were celebrated Saturday, Oct. 13
A local Williams Lake couple is raising money to send to their home village in Mexico.
A Golden Eagle rescued early last month is being released back in the wild today.
Lights for Life organizers set to liven Elks Hall for Diwali women-only celebrations
98-year-old Constance Isherwood has served her community as a lawyer for more than 67 years
11 people were shot during a Saturday service in Pittsburgh
The game in Vancouver on Saturday night began with a moment of silence for the victims of the attack
The company is laying off about 420 employees
The wildfire scorched the Alberta city in 2016
Meth is rapidly overtaking fentanyl as the drug of choice
Robert Bowers walked inside the Pittsburgh synagogue during Saturday morning worship
Chapter three: control MLA selection from party headquarters
A Golden Eagle rescued early last month is being released back in the wild today.
Wayne Trenholm wants to warn others of the danger
Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass
An Edward Jones survey suggests that $300,000 a year in pre-tax income is what Canadians need for a care-free lifestyle
Job action could affect 3,500 union members across three locals in Kelowna, Kamloops and Kootenays
A local Williams Lake couple is raising money to send to their home village in Mexico.
Incumbent Mayor Cindy Fortin and challenger Harry Gough are tied with 804 votes each following last week’s election