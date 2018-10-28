Two Minion-themed skates Sunday at complex

Calling all Minions to strap on some skates.

Calling all Minions to strap on some skates. Wear some yellow and join the crew at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on the ice for a pair of Minion-themed skates from 1:45 to 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m.

For more call 250-398-7665.

World Series: Dodgers bullpen crumbles in 9-6 Game 4 loss to Red Sox
Hard work, dedication honoured at Thunder Mountain season awards

