Tweedsmuir set to go for gold

Cloverdale junior boys basketball team will play St. George’s in championship final at Langley Events Centre

The Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers and the St. George’s Saints are set to go for gold.

The two teams emerged victorious from their respective semifinal games on Monday at the Langley Events Centre on day three of the B.C. junior boys basketball provincial invitational championships.

The No. 5 seed Saints took out the No. 1 ranked Vancouver College Fighting Irish 71-63 in the first semifinal while the No. 3 Panthers put an end to the No. 23 Bulldogs Cinderella run over the first three days, handling the Vancouver Island squad 69-37.

Tweedsmuir and St. George’s tip-off at 6 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 27).

The Fighting Irish and Bulldogs will play for bronze that same day at 4:30 p.m.


