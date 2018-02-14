Try telemarking at Troll Ski Resort’s Tele-fest, Feb. 24

Troll Tele-fest is coming to Troll Ski Resort, east of Quesnel, on Feb. 24, featuring telemark ski lessons, and a dinner and dance in the lodge.

“Telemark skiing is an artistic, beautiful way to ski,” says Dougal Hines, one of the organizers of the event.

Its a cross between downhill and cross-country skiing, says Hines. Skiers must move differently than with downhill, moving one foot in front of the other as they glide down the hill, rather than keeping both legs together, as with alpine skiing.

“The skis are for downhill; they have metal edges. But the heels lift like in cross-country skiing.

“You’ve got to have the athletic stance, flex in your hips and your knees, but you’ve got to have the confidence to put your front ski out when you turn. It’s more challenging than alpine skiing.”

Tele-fest has been running every year since 2005, and Hines says it’s all about fun.

“We have free lessons, gear available to use for free. We’ll have a race course set up just to try it, but this event is just for fun – it’s all about fun.”

Hines, who has been telemarking for 30 years, is an instructor, and additional teachers are travelling to the event from Terrace and Williams Lake.

The Troll lift pass will be half price for those participating in Tele-fest, and the evening dance features music from Cariboo-based band Interstellar Jays.

Whether you try out telemarking, or attend to watch and then stay for the dance, it’s guaranteed to be a good time at the hill.