Trail maintenance day scheduled for May 7 for trails on Fox Mountain

Volunteers are being invited to meet up at the Tourism Discovery Centre parking lot

The re-opening of the parks and trails within the city of Williams Lake does not include local bike trails. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo. Volunteers were out to kick off the season of trail maintenance in March, with work to repair erosion on Fox Fire. (WLCC photo)

Mountain bike trails in Williams Lake will be getting buffed up on Saturday, May 7.

Volunteers are being invited to meet up at the Tourism Discovery Centre parking lot at 1660 Broadway Avenue.

Come at 9 a.m. for a drink and snacks before heading up to the trails or just come for the work starting at 10 a.m. Bring a pulaski, rake, shovel or bucket if you have one, but the Williams Lake Cycling Club will have some to loan as well.

Trail work is expected to go until 2 p.m.

Read more: Williams Lake Cycling Club gearing up for another big mountain bike season



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Mountain bikingTrailsWilliams Lake