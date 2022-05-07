Trail maintenance day scheduled for May 7 for trails on Fox Mountain

Mountain bike trails in Williams Lake will be getting buffed up on Saturday, May 7.
Volunteers are being invited to meet up at the Tourism Discovery Centre parking lot at 1660 Broadway Avenue.
Come at 9 a.m. for a drink and snacks before heading up to the trails or just come for the work starting at 10 a.m. Bring a pulaski, rake, shovel or bucket if you have one, but the Williams Lake Cycling Club will have some to loan as well.
Trail work is expected to go until 2 p.m.
