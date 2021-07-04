Tourism Discovery Centre, city staff, take part in mountain biking info session

Tourism Discovery Centre, City of Williams Lake and Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex staff were given some mountain bike training by Williams Lake Cycling Club members to help better understand Williams Lake’s vast local trail network, and to better direct tourists on where to ride. Pictured are Madalyn Watts (TDC), from left, Shawn Lewis (WLCC president), Ekai Jorgenson (WLCC director), Maria McKee (adult program co-ordinator at CMRC), Kaitlyn Atkinson (manager of recreation at CMRC), Kim Abel (TDC), Beth Veenkamp (economic development officer at City) and Megan Neufeld (TDC).

City of Williams Lake, Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex and Tourism Discovery Centre staff received a crash course on lakecity mountain biking last month from members of the Williams Lake Cycling Club.

Led by WLCC president Shawn Lewis and WLCC director Ekai Jorgenson at the TDC, workshop participants were given a run down on what the Williams Lake cycling community has to offer, and how to direct tourists on where to ride.

The workshop focused on three main points: understanding Williams Lake’s vast trail network — upwards of 200 kilometres of sanctioned, rideable trails; the importance of supporting the WLCC through memberships; and the best way for riders to access trail maps.

Discussion also focused on how to assess a rider’s skill level and, subsequently, point them in a suitable direction on which trails and trail networks to ride, whether it be Fox Mountain, Westsyde, South Lakeside, Desous Mountain, or even the Boitanio Bike Park.

WLCC director Ekai Jorgenson, meanwhile, provided flow charts to staff for trail recommendations.

“From anything to anywhere,” Lewis said of how he describes access to Williams Lake’s mountain biking trails. “We’ve got riding for all levels right within (minutes) of the downtown.”

Encouraging riders to support the club, Lewis also said anyone who purchased a club membership before June 21 was entered into a draw to win a one-of-a-kind, stained glass piece created by local rider and artist Beth Holden.

Outdoors and RecreationTourismWilliams Lake