Toronto Argonauts, Winnipeg Blue Bombers look to clinch home playoff games

Edmonton in jeopardy of missing playoffs with a loss

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts can both secure home CFL playoff games this weekend.

Winnipeg (12-2) can clinch a playoff contest at IG Field with a home win Friday night over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-8). The Bombers would also earn a home post-season game if the Calgary Stampeders (9-5) lose at McMahon Stadium on Saturday to Toronto (8-5).

Toronto can secure a home playoff game with a road win in Calgary or loss by the Ottawa Redblacks (3-10) in Vancouver against the B.C. Lions (9-4) on Friday night.

Should Saskatchewan lose and Calgary win this week, the Roughriders would only be able to qualify for the CFL playoffs via crossover.

If the Riders win and Edmonton (4-10) loses at home Saturday night to the Montreal Alouettes (6-7), the Elks will be eliminated from playoff contention.

Edmonton has lost a CFL record-tying 14 straight home games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2022.

The Canadian Press

CFL