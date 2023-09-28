Vancouver Canucks defenceman Guillaume Brisebois (55) and Seattle Kraken left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Guillaume Brisebois (55) and Seattle Kraken left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Tolvanen scores twice as Kraken beat Vancouver Canucks 3-1

Seattle snaps deadlock in third period

Eeli Tolvanen’s unassisted power-play goal at 3:56 of the third period snapped a 1-1 deadlock and lifted the host Seattle Kraken to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in NHL pre-season action on Thursday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

Jacob Melanson gave Seattle a 1-0 lead with a goal at 9:25 of the first period. Conor Garland tied the game with a marker at 8:08 of the second period.

Tolvanen scored his second goal of the game at 15:54 to clinch the win.

The Kraken outshot the Canucks 28-17 and had one power-play goal. The Canucks went 0-for-1 with the man advantage.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: McDavid nets OT winner, Oilers edge Canucks 2-1 in pre-season play

CanucksNHL

Previous story
Williams Lake Stampeders to take on Nechako North Stars in season opener

Just Posted

Chilcotin Road Elementary students, along with some staff and parents, walked from the school down to the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds as part of their Orange Shirt Day activities. (Jane Wellburn photo)
Chilcotin Road elementary students walk 5 km to Orange Shirt Day events

A smoke column from the Gatcho Lake Fire towers over the Eliguk Lake Lodge on Aug. 16, one day before an evacuation order was issued for the area for the second time this fire season. (Jennifer Tolland photo - Eliguk Lake Lodge)
Wildfire alerts downgraded west of Quesnel

Williams Lake Stampeders Marc Bouchard heads down the ice with the puck during the Sunday, Feb. 19 playoff game against the Nechako North Stars. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Stampeders to take on Nechako North Stars in season opener

Highway 97 was partially closed Saturday morning following a multivehicle incident. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile RCMP report: One dead in head-on Highway 97 collision