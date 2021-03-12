Some of the tools for ice fishing, including a rod, holder and auger, are seen here. (Photo by Kat Sorensen/Peninsula Clarion)

Some of the tools for ice fishing, including a rod, holder and auger, are seen here. (Photo by Kat Sorensen/Peninsula Clarion)

Tl’etinqox community hosting fishing derby Saturday, March 13 at Fletcher Lake

For the first time in the community, Tl’etinqox will play host to a Fishing Derby this Saturday, March 13 at Fletcher Lake.

Organized by the Tl’etinqox Health Office, registration takes place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and is free and pen to Tl’etinqox residents and members of local organizations who serve the community.

Age categories include six years and younger, seven to 12, 13 to 18, 19 to 64 and 65 plus.

Prize categories per age group include heaviest trout, longest trout and best video of catching a trout at the derby.

Cecil Grinder, one of the event’s organizers, said eligible fish must bcaught after 9 a.m. and all fish entries must be at the weighing station at or before 4:30 p.m. with no exceptions.

Winners, excluding videos, will be announced following the derby. Best fishing videos of the day for each age category will be reviewed the following week and winners will be contacted. Videos can be emailed to administration1ths@tletinqox.ca.

Grinder noted as the fishing derby is a family event, alcohol is not permitted and will disqualify participants from the derby.

COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced including:

• Members of same household should only travel in the same vehicle

• Masks required when registering and during derby prize awards

• Physical distancing and masks required when around others who are not in your household. Sanitizer will be made available.

• Participants must bring own food, drinks and firewood

• Participants should strive to bring their own ice augers, but there will be some augers that other can borrow and return

Prizes at the derby include ice fishing rods, $50-100 VISA cards, gift certificates from Kit and Kaboodle and Canadian Tire in Williams Lake.

 


